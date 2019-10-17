Ahead of the third Test against India, starting October 19 in Ranchi, South African opener Dean Elgar on Thursday said that playing in India is “always a good learning curve”.

While South Africa managed to draw the three-match T20I series 1-1, India have dominated the proceedings in the Test series, having secured a series win with a game to spare.

Elgar, who scored a fighting hundred in the first innings of the first Test in Visakhapatnam, said that he learnt a lot more about himself on what has been a humbling tour of India.

“It’s a challenging tour. You get stretched as a person, you get stretched as a cricketer, I think you get to know yourself quite a lot as a person when you come to the smaller places where the hotels are maybe not as good, and you get challenged on the field,” said Elgar before adding, “It’s always a good learning curve coming to India.”

Although South Africa have already lost the series against the Virat Kohli-led Indian side, Elgar said that with the introduction of the ICC World Test Championship, South Africa will have points to play for and the third Test will not be a dead rubber

“Back in the day it was always a bit of a dead rubber game but now with the World Test Championships around, we still have points to play for,” said Elgar.

“We can still get 40 points by following our process against India in the last Test. That’s something we can’t neglect going into this game. There is still a lot to play for,” added Elgar.

India are currently sitting on the top of the points table in the World Test Championship points table, with 200 points against their name and leading the second-ranked New Zealand by 140 points.

The left-handed batsman said that the Proteas batsmen will have to go back to basics as they look to tackle the Indian bowlers in the third and final Test of the series.

“It’s no secret that it’s been a bit of a challenge for all of us. We haven’t played our greatest cricket, consistent cricket. But we are trying to be positive. The senior players are trying to keep the guys motivated. We are still representing our country which is an immensely proud moment for every player,” said Elgar.

“We still motivate everyone within our squad. It has been a challenging few weeks but it’s still not too gloomy for us. We are upbeat, the morale in the camp is still very good,” continued Elgar.

“We still have one game and we can actually change quite a lot. We are still pretty hopeful and pretty positive going into the last Test,” added Elgar.

“Hope we score a lot of runs. In the second Test, we forgot a few basic things we did in the first Test,” concluded Elgar.