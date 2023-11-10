Home

South Africa Celebrates 21 Years Of Return To International Cricket

November 10, 1991, remains one of the most iconic days in the game's history as South Africa made its comeback to international cricket after a two-decade hiatus playing an ODI in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens.

Mohammed Azharuddin with Clive Rice 1991 (PIC - TWITTER)

Ahmedabad: The historic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata has witnessed a number of historic cricket matches and playing at the venue is like writing your name in the history books. The venue carries a deep significance for South Africa who marked their return to International Cricket here..

Apartheid policy, which enforced racial segregation and barred non-white players from playing for the national team, resulted in South Africa’s banishment from international cricket in 1970. Apartheid policies stifled the growth of cricket in South Africa, prematurely ending the careers of some of the world’s top players and driving others to seek opportunities elsewhere.

India, welcomed South Africa back into the cricketing family. Late Jagmohan Dalmiya, then-BCCI secretary, was instrumental in organising a three-ODI trip, with the first match slated for November 10, 1991, in the City of Joy.

The South African team, led by Clive Rice, was greeted warmly in Kolkata, also known as the ‘City of Joy.’ Fans lined the path from the airport to the team hotel, showering flowers on the guests.

The first match marked South Africa’s first-ever ODI and their maiden encounter with India in any form of cricket.

On that day, 41-year-old Clive Rice led the South African team, which included several debutants. Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin won the toss and chose to field, and the hosts were able to restrict the visitors to 177/8 in a weather-affected 47-over innings.

A total of 177 was never going to threaten the Indian batsmen, but South Africa put up a valiant fight, led from the front by rookie Allan Donald. Donald broke onto the scene, ripping through India’s top order.

His five-wicket haul (5/29) gave the Proteas a chance, but a 19-year-old Sachin Tendulkar’s gutsy half-century (66) and Pravin Amre’s magnificent knock of 55 runs guaranteed the home team’s victory. Despite losing seven wickets, India had an easy chase and won the match by three wickets.

As per ICC, it was an emotional moment for the team with captain Clive Rice saying, “I know how Neil Armstrong felt when he stood on the moon.”

32 years later, South Africa returned to Eden Gardens to play India in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 campaign, however, they suffered a huge 243-run defeat against hosts India.

Meanwhile, having already sealed a place in the semis of World Cup 2023, South Africa are all set to take on Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC World Cup on Friday in Ahmedabad.

