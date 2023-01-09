Dwaine Pretorius Announces Retirement From International Cricket

New Delhi: South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has announced a shock retirement from international cricket on Monday, CSA said in an official statement.

The 33-year old has decided to shift his focus to T20 cricket and other shorter formats of the game for the remainder of his career.

The Former CSK man has featured in 3 Tests, 27 ODIs and 30 T20s for South Africa and also two World Cups.

“A few days ago, I made one of the toughest decisions of my cricketing career. I have decided to retire from all forms of international cricket. Growing up, my only goal in life was to play for the Proteas. I didn’t know how it was going to happen, but God gave me a talent and a serious will to succeed. The rest was in his hands. I am shifting my focus to T20 and other shorter formats for the rest of my career,” Dwaine Pretorius said.

“Being a free agent will help me achieve the goal of being the best short format player I can be. By doing this, I will be able to have a better balance in my career and family life. I would like to thank everyone who played a big role in my career. These are all the coaches, trainers and physios who supported me,” he said.

”A special mention goes to Faf Du Plessis, who brought me back after being let go from the international side the first time and who backed me and helped me become a better player; thank you. To my Mom, Dad and Brother. During my early cricket playing days you made so many sacrifices to help me reach my dream”, Pretorius added.

“We would like to thank Dwaine for all his services to South African cricket. He has always represented the badge with the utmost pride, determination and commitment, leaving everything on the field every time he pulled on the Proteas shirt. His all-round ability added to his value as a player and his quality will no doubt be missed. Go well Dwaine, we wish you well in the next step of your career,” CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said.