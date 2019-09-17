After Netflix ran a query post on their official social media handles about the famous “Lungi Dance” song from the film Chennai Express, they got a surprise and hilarious response from South Africa cricketer Lungi Ngidi.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the online streaming service wrote, “How many times do you hear ‘Lungi Dance’ in the chorus of Lungi Dance? Asking for a friend.”

How many times do you hear “Lungi Dance” in the chorus of Lungi Dance? Asking for a friend.#ChennaiExpress — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 15, 2019

To much of everyone’s surprise, the South African cricketer replied by saying 14, referring to the number of time one can hear the phrase “Lungi Dance” in the song.

14! — Lungi Ngidi (@NgidiLungi) September 16, 2019

Ngidi’s response created a laughter riot on social media, as many lauded his knowledge about the Indian song. While one of the users wrote, “the expert answered! Can’t contest that!!!!!!”, someone else commented, “This man knows his songs.” However, another user corrected the Proteas cricketer and said the number of time one can hear the said phrase is 16.

The fast-bowler plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is known the be familiar with the song “Lungi Dance”. He had made his Test debut against India in January 2018 and is currently a part of South Africa A team which is playing an unofficial Test-series against India.

Ngidi is also a part of the South African Test squad that will take on India in a three match-series from October 2. The team from the rainbow nation is now playing a Twenty-20 International series of which Ngidi is not a part.