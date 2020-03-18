South African cricketers have been told they have to undergo self-isolation for two weeks after arriving home from the tour of India on Wednesday. The team, led by Quinton de Kock, was to play three ODIs in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Kolkata but the series was called off without a ball bowled due to the alarming rate at which coronavirus began spreading across the world. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

While the first ODI was a washout, the second and third were to be played behind closed doors before being abandoned. The team was to leave home from Delhi but chose the safety of Kolkata which, till their departure, had reported not one case of coronavirus infection.

Cricket South Africa's medical officer Dr. Shuaib Manjra was with the team during the entirety of their 10-day India sojourn, said the players have been educated about the pandemic.

“We’ve educated the players about the disease,” Manjra was quoted as saying by the AFP. “We’ve recommended that all players self-isolate and social-distance themselves for a minimum of 14 days to protect people around them and their communities.”

Manjra revealed the team decided for the tour to go ahead as earlier the risk was deemed to be very low.

“CSA had engaged in a risk assessment before the tour. We deemed the risk to be very low. While on tour the world became a different place and we had to take cognisance of the fact that there was a change in the global environment,” he said.

Midway through their stay, the situation changed rapidly with exponential rise in the spread of the virus and its victims. Ultimately, the fear of border closure and player’s mental state regarding their families contributed to their decision.

“Ultimately the players’ frame of mind was the determining factor,” he said.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa have gone up to 116 with their president already declaring the virus as a national disaster on Sunday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown international sporting calendar out of the window with all major tournaments either being cancelled or postponed.