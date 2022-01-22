Paarl: South Africa have been fined 20 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl on Friday. In the match, South Africa defeated India by seven wickets, thanks to openers Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan’s 132-run opening partnership setting the base for a successful chase of 288 with 11 balls to spare.Also Read - IND vs SA: Ex Pakistan International Salman Butt Feels KL Rahul is Not Yet Ready to Lead India

“Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Temba Bavuma’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” said the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a release. Also Read - Team India Needs to Figure Out Which Spinners Will Get Them Wickets, Says Harbhajan Singh

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Also Read - SA vs IND: Quinton De Kock is One Of The Best Batters In The World When He Gets Going, Says Janneman Malan

Bavuma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Adrien Holdstock, third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth umpire Allauhudien Palekar levelled the charge.

With the seven-wicket win in the second ODI, the hosts have won the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. The third and final match of the series will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday.