Birmingham: Team South Africa trio, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty and Tumi Sekhukhune have been ruled out of the inaugural Women's T20 competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games taking place in Birmingham.

Experienced wicketkeeper, Chetty misses out due to a back injury and returns home from the Momentum Proteas camp following an extensive tour to the United Kingdom.

Kapp will remain at home in Gqeberha for family reasons which also kept her out of the three-match T20 International series against England after producing stellar performances throughout the tour.

The third player missing out of the historical Games will be right-arm seamer Sekhukhune, who is still nursing a recurrent groin injury suffered ahead of the third One-Day International between South Africa and the English side earlier in the month.

The three players will be replaced by all-rounder Delmi Tucker and top-order batter, Tazmin Brits, who are already with the 14-player traveling party checking into Birmingham.

Team South Africa – Women’s T20 Competition at 2022 Commonwealth Games: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt.