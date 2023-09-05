Home

Sports

South Africa Name Young Pacer Gerald Coetzee In Squad For ICC World Cup 2023 In India

South Africa Name Young Pacer Gerald Coetzee In Squad For ICC World Cup 2023 In India

Temba Bavuma will lead the 15-member South African squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

South Africa will open their campaign against Sri Lanka on September 7 in ICC World Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter/CSA)

New Delhi: South Africa have named a pretty new face in Gerald Coetzee in the Proteas 15-member ICC World Cup 2023 squad that was announced on Tuesday. A right-arm pacer, Coetzee made his international debut earlier this year and played just two ODIs to date. Coetzee has taken five wickets, including a three-wicket haul on his ODI debut.

Trending Now

The squad comprises experienced batters such as Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Rassie van der Dussen. Temba Bavuma will lead the side.

You may like to read

Kagiso Rabada will lead the South African pace attack in India which also includes the likes of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi among other fast-bowling talents. The spinners will play a vital role in Indian pitches with Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi doing the slow bowlers’ job.

Here are the 1️⃣5️⃣ men who have been tasked with the ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup duties 📝 🇿🇦 Let’s back our boys 💪🏏 #CWC23 #ProteasSquadAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/4UXnHkrOlc — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 5, 2023

South Africa will kick off their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Prior to that, they have warm-up games scheduled against Afghanistan (September 29) and New Zealand (October 2).

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES