South Africa test captain Faf du Plessis has decided to ply trades with Kent for the remainder of the Vitality T20 Blast 2019. After signing with the county side, du Plessis has made himself available for Kent’s remaining two South Group league matches. Also, if Kent reach the knockouts, which looks highly probable as they need just one win to do so, service of the South African will be available then as well.

The signing of the 35-year-old is deemed as a required one as Kent currently do not have any overseas player in their team sheet. Of the two overseas players they had in their ranks, fast bowler Adam Milne suffered a tournament-ending ankle injury. The other, Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi also left for national duty as Kent could not field any foreign player in their lost outing against Surrey last Friday.

💥✍️ | We’re delighted to announce the signing of South Africa captain @faf1307 for the rest of this year’s @VitalityBlast, subject to regulatory approval#FafIsASpitfire#SuperKenthttps://t.co/lb7QLoeAgo — Kent Cricket 🏏 (@KentCricket) August 26, 2019

Du Plessis, who has not been named in South Africa’s T20 squad which will play the tour-opening three-match series against India in September, was earlier supposed to feature in the inaugural Euro T20 Slam. However, as the tournament was called off it left him with an opportunity for a gig at England’s premier T20 tournament.

“I really look forward to joining up with Kent for the last part of the Vitality Blast. I will do my best to contribute to the already successful team and hopefully help them to lift a trophy. I’ve played with some of the squad members in the past and look forward to joining up with all the guys again,” du Plessis was quoted as saying in the official statement of Kent Cricket.

One of the only 30 batsmen to score a Twenty20 International century, du Plessis has had a successful career in the shortest format of the game. In 44 international matches, he has amassed 1363 runs at an average more than 35 with a smashing strike rate of 136. He also comes handy as T20 bowler as he has 50 wickets at an economy of less than 7 in 52 domestic games.