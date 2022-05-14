New Delhi: While Umran Malik has generated considerable excitement with his 150 kmph plus pace, there is a feeling that he is too raw and time with the India A team could help him develop better. There is a good chance that selectors might prefer Lucknow’s Mohsin Khan in the squad against South Africa.Also Read - IPL 2022: Glenn McGrath on How SRH Pacer Umran Malik Can Get Into Any Team

While both of them remain in the mix with death, the man who is emerging as a 'Dark Horse' is Punjab Kings' death over specialist Arshdeep Singh.

"Our pace bowling department is set and selectors might not experiment too much," he said.

“But yes, Mohsin has impressed almost everyone with his pace, bounce and swing in this edition. He does have a chance. Having said that, not ruling out Umran or Arshdeep either, but Mohsin might just be slightly ahead,” he added.

It is understood that most of the players who recently played in the T20 series against Sri Lanka and the West Indies are set to be retained irrespective of their current IPL form.

Obviously Suryakumar Yadav or Ravindra Jadeja’s injury needs to be factored in and Deepak Chahar will also not be available.

The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda along with Dhawan and Hardik are set to form the core of the batting unit. Sanju Samson could also be retained and there could be at the max one left field selection in the squad.

In the pace bowling unit, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan are all certainties, along with the IPL’s stellar spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. Kuldeep Yadav is also expected to make the cut.

Inputs from PTI