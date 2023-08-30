Home

South Africa hots Australia in a short series ahead of the ODI World Cup in India. The first T20I would be played today (August 30) at the Kingsmead ion Durban. It is expected to be a cracker of a game as both sides are loaded with big names. It is expected to be a fast-paced strip which will help strokeplay and hence a high-scoring encounter is surely on the cards.

SA vs AUS, 1st T20I LIVE Streaming – All You Need to Know

Where is South Africa going to take on Australia in the opening T20I?

South Africa take on Australia in the first ODI at Kingsmead in Durban.

When is South africa going to take on Australia in the opening T20I?

South Africa will take on Australia in the opening T20I on Wednesday (August 30).

Where will South Africa take on Australia in the opening T20I?

South Africa will take on Australia in the opening T20I at Kingsmead in Durban.

When is the opening T20I between South Africa and Australia going to start in India?

The South Africa versus Australia opening T20I will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the TV telecast of South Africa versus Australia 1st T20I?

The opening T20I between South Africa and Australia can be watched on Star Sports in India.

Where can you LIVE stream the South Africa versus Australia 1st T20I?

The live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs(w), Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Donavon Ferreira, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Wade, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff

