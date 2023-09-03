Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • SA vs AUS, 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Marsh Departs; Australia In Spot Of Bother
live

SA vs AUS, 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Marsh Departs; Australia In Spot Of Bother

LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and scores of third T20I between South Africa and Australia.

Updated: September 3, 2023 7:53 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

South Africa vs Australia, South Africa vs Australia live score, South Africa vs Australia live score online, South Africa vs Australia live updates, South Africa vs Australia live streaming, South Africa vs Australia live online streaming, SA vs AUS, SA vs AUS Live score, SA vs AUS live cricket score, SA vs AUS live streaming online, SA vs AUS live cricket streaming, Cricket News, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Dewald Brevis, Marcus Stoinis, SA vs AUS 2nd T20I
SA vs AUS (credit: Twitter)

LIVE South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Score: It was a brilliant comeback by South Africa as they scored a huge total finishing their innings on a high. At one stage it was all about Makram and Hendricks but, Makram wicket let the opening for Australia. The Aussie bowlers picked up few quick wickets and was aiming to put a nail in the coffin to end South Africa innings. But debutant Ferreria slammed 48 runs and led his side to a good total.

Trending Now

SA vs AUS, 3rd T20 Live Score : 190/8 in 20 overs

Playing XIs

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (c), Donavon Ferreira, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Ashton Turner, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 3, 2023 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Another superb over for Australia. Travis head is playing with Proteas bowlers he smashes two more boundaries in the seventh over. LIVE SCORE: 76/2 in 7 overs

  • Sep 3, 2023 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: It was a outstanding powerplay for Australia. Although they lost Mitchell marsh and Short but Travis head didn’t stop the flowing rate. Head just smashing the bowlers and let Australia to 63-2 in 6 overs.

  • Sep 3, 2023 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: LIVE SCORE: 25/1 in 3 overs

  • Sep 3, 2023 7:33 PM IST
    LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: After Travis head smashing Bjorin for a first ball six the bowler makes a good comeback and just gave 9 runs.
    <div class="liveblog-entry-text updatetxtLink" data-original-content="

    LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Left arm orthdox Bjorn Fortuin comes into the attack.”

  • Sep 3, 2023 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Left arm orthdox Bjorn Fortuin comes into the attack.

  • Sep 3, 2023 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Aussie captain is on a mission smashes hat-trick of 3) boundaries of Williams over. The bowler conceded 15 runs. LIVE SCORE: 16/1 in 2 overs

  • Sep 3, 2023 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Aussie batter Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh is on the crease.

  • Sep 3, 2023 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Lizaad Williams right-arm medium pacer to bowl the second over.

  • Sep 3, 2023 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: What a start for South Africa as Aiden Makram gets Matthew Short on the first ball of the second innings. It was full drifiting on to the pads and Short misses it completely and got LBW. LIVE SCORE: 1/1 in 1 overs

  • Sep 3, 2023 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Welcome back!!!!! to the second innings will Australia whitewash South Africa in their own backyard or not?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>