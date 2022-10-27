South Africa vs Bangladesh Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Scorecard AS IT HAPPENEDAlso Read - LIVE IND vs NED Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SKY-Kohli Power India to 179/2

Rilee Roussow’s belligerent century was complemented by a fiery spell from Anrich Nortje (4/10) as South Africa trounced Bangladesh by 104-runs in T20 World Cup here on Thursday. Also Read - IND vs NED: Rohit Sharma Goes Past Yuvraj Singh To Become India's Leading Six Hitter In T20 World Cup History

Rossouw showcased his batting prowess, blasting the first century of the ongoing showpiece with a 56-ball 109, while Quinton de Kock struck a fifty to power South Africa to an imposing 205 for 5. Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Ned BUZZ, T20 WC 2022: SKY-Kohli Light up SCG With FIREWORKS

Nortje then returned with his best T20 figures as the bowlers rallied to bowl out Bangladesh for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Check Playing XI:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi