South Africa vs Bangladesh Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Scorecard AS IT HAPPENEDAlso Read - LIVE IND vs NED Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SKY-Kohli Power India to 179/2

Rilee Roussow’s belligerent century was complemented by a fiery spell from Anrich Nortje (4/10) as South Africa trounced Bangladesh by 104-runs in T20 World Cup here on Thursday. Also Read - IND vs NED: Rohit Sharma Goes Past Yuvraj Singh To Become India's Leading Six Hitter In T20 World Cup History

Rossouw showcased his batting prowess, blasting the first century of the ongoing showpiece with a 56-ball 109, while Quinton de Kock struck a fifty to power South Africa to an imposing 205 for 5. Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Ned BUZZ, T20 WC 2022: SKY-Kohli Light up SCG With FIREWORKS

Nortje then returned with his best T20 figures as the bowlers rallied to bowl out Bangladesh for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Check Playing XI:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Live Updates

  • 12:25 PM IST

  • 12:09 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Anrich Nortje is looking for his 4th wicket. Swing and a miss yet again. Currently, it is a game between the wicketkeeper and the bowler. OUT!!! BAN all out on 101. SA won by 104 runs.

  • 12:06 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: SIX!!! Mustafizur Rahman just smokes it out of the ground. Something to cheer for Bangladesh fans. 10 runs off Shamsi’s over. BAN 101/9 (16)

  • 12:02 PM IST

    LIVE SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Anrich Nortje is just having fun at the moment. DIRECT HIT!! and OUT!!! Rabada’s pin point throw sees the end of Hasan Mahmud. Last wicket left. BAN 91/9 (15)

  • 11:55 AM IST

    LIVE SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!!! It is just a matter of time now for Bangladesh as Litton Das departs. Tristan Stubbs takes a sharp catch at mid-wicket. BAN 85/8 (13.4)

  • 11:48 AM IST

    LIVE SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: It is upto Litton Das on how to approach the innings from here. OUT!!! Nurul Hasan holes out to Nortje at the boundary. Bangladesh are heading towards a monumental collapse. BAN 76/7 (12)

  • 11:40 AM IST

    LIVE SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!!! Tabraiz Shamsi gets the 5th wicket. Bangladesh have totally lost their way in the chase. Just 5 runs in the over. BAN need 135 off 57 balls.

  • 11:20 AM IST

    LIVE SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!!! Afif Hossain is the latest to depart. Kagiso Rabada gets his first wicket. Mehidy Hasan is the latest to walk in. Rabada is bowling some absolute thunderbolts at the moment. BAN 47/4 (6)

  • 11:14 AM IST

    LIVE SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: 5 WIDES!!! Anrich Nortje goes overboard. Excellent spell from him so far. 2 overs, 4 runs are 3 big wickets. BAN need 163 off 90 balls.

  • 11:11 AM IST

    LIVE SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Nortje is making some early inroads in the match. OUT!!! Shakib Al Hasan is the latest to depart. Bangladesh in dire straits. SA 39/3 (4.4)