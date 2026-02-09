Home

Sports

South Africa vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 9 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch SA vs CAN in India online and on TV channel

South Africa vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 9 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch SA vs CAN in India online and on TV channel

SA vs CAN ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 9 LIVE: Aiden Markram's South Africa will aim for a dominant win over Canada to begin their journey at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

South Africa will take on Canada in a Group D match of T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Source: X)

Last edition’s runners-up South Africa will look to begin their Group D campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 on a winning note as they face Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Aiden Markram’s side suffered a heartbreaking loss in the T20 World Cup 2024 against Rohit Sharma’s Team India but will be looking to put those memories behind them.

Since the T20 World Cup 2024 final loss, the Proteas have finally managed to break the ICC trophy jinx by winning the World Test Championships title by beating Australia in the final last year. They will now look to build on that success and go all the way this year as well.

Nine members out of the 15 in the South African squad were part of the 2024 campaign, including veteran David Miller – who was sensationally caught by current Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav on the boundary in the final over in 2024. Miller finally looks fully fit heading into the 2026 edition.

“I think initially he was quite frustrated. He got through most of the SA20 and was in a really good space. Unfortunately, he picked up a small niggle, and that would frustrate anyone,” SA captain Aiden Markram said about David Miller in the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“But now he’s in a good space. He’s been training hard, doing a lot of work with the physios and trainers to make sure his body is right. It’s looking really good, and the way he’s hitting the ball, as you mentioned, is a big positive for us. So I’d say he’s in a good space now—confident, excited—and it’s great to have David Miller in that kind of mindset,” Markram added.

Canada, on the other hand, will have a new captain in charge in Dilpreet Bajwa and have experienced campaigners like Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh and Navneet Dhaliwal and are coming into the tournament with an all-win record in their last 5 official T20I matches. They will certainly not be pushovers for South Africa.

What’s In The Bag? David Miller takes us inside his matchday essentials, providing a closer look at what’s packed in his Shrey bag. #Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/E6aEm5hSsy — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 7, 2026

Here are all the details about South Africa vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 9…

When is South Africa vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 9 going to take place?

The South Africa vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 9 will take place on Monday, February 9.

Where is South Africa vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 9 going to take place?

The South Africa vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 9 will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will South Africa vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 9 start?

The South Africa vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 9 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch South Africa vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 9 LIVE on TV in India?

The South Africa vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 9 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of South Africa vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 9 in India?

The South Africa vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 9 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

South Africa vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 9 Predicted 11

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs/Jason Smith, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Kanwarpal Tathgur (wk), Jaskaran Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.