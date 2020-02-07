Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa vs England 2nd ODI – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match SA vs ENG in Durban: Putting behind the disappointment of Test series, South Africa made a fantastic start under Quinton de Kock’s leadership as they registered a comprehensive win over England in the first ODI of the three-match series. Riding on skipper de Kock’s brilliant hundred and Temba Bavuma’s solid 98, South Africa chased down the 259- run target with seven wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare. de Kock and Bavuma shared mammoth 173-run stand for the second wicket to lay a solid foundation for the home side. Leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi starred with the ball for South Africa as he picked up a three-wicket haul for Proteas.

Joe Denly’s form and Chris Woakes batting contribution were the sole positives for England from the first match. The world champs will certainly hope for a much-improved show in the second outing after being beaten in all departments in the first match.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa and England will take place at 4 PM (IST).

Time: 4.30 PM IST.

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Jonny Bairstow (C), Quinton de Kock (VC)

Batters – Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma

All-Rounders- Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers- Adil Rashid, Matthew Parkinson, Lungi Ngidi, Tom Curran

SA vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (C/wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England: Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Tom Banton (wk), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Matt Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood.

SA vs ENG SQUADS

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk/C), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Saqib Mahmood.

