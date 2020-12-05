Cricket South Africa confirmed that the first ODI between South Africa and England will be played on December 6 after the Proteas team tested negative for COVID-19. The opening match of the three-match ODI series was scheduled to play on Friday, but it got postponed after one of the South African team players testing positive earlier. Also Read - Ben Stokes feels England Can Beat Most Team if They Play Their Best Game of Cricket

The series will now go as per the revised schedule announced by CSA on Friday.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to announce that the entire Proteas team has returned negative results from the Covid-19 tests that were conducted in Cape Town ahead of the three-match, Betway One-Day International (ODI) series against England," a statement from the CSA said on Saturday.

“The series opener will get underway as scheduled at Eurolux Boland Park on Sunday at 10:00,” the statement added.

The South African team doctor had earlier said that they have planned out a way with the English medical teams and will retest its players and the hotel staff after the first ODI against England on Friday was postponed to Sunday due to a Proteas player testing positive.

A second test is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday.

“We have met with the English medical teams and we have kind of planned out a way and we will retest all of our players and hotel staff. We will await the results and determine the course of action and then on Tuesday, before the final ODI on Wednesday, we will retest the team again,” Dr Shuaib Manjra, the South African team doctor, had said after Friday’s game was postponed.

Meanwhile, England whitewashed South Africa in the T20I series 3-0 and the hosts will look to take the revenge of the loss in the 50-over series.

The revised schedule for South Africa vs England is as follows:

Sunday, December 6, 2020 – 1st ODI, Paarl (Day match)

Monday, December 7, 2020 – 2nd ODI, Cape Town (Day-Night match)

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 – 3rd ODI, Cape Town (Day-Night match)

