South Africa vs Netherlands Highlights Scorecard: NED Beat SA By 13 Runs, India Qualify For Semis

South Africa vs Netherlands Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 40 from Adelaide Oval. Check streaming details.

Updated: November 6, 2022 9:26 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates (Credits: Twitter)

LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED! Netherlands beat South Africa by 13 runs. South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. David Miller comes back in the side. South Africa will look to cement a spot in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they face Netherlands in their final match of the Super 12.

Playing XI:

Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Live Updates

  • 9:10 AM IST

  • 8:49 AM IST

    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: Netherlands won by 13 runs. Massive upset here at the Adelaide Oval.

  • 8:48 AM IST

    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: India are through to the semi finals. OUT!!! Keshav Maharaj falls. SA 141/8 (19.5)

  • 8:47 AM IST

    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: SA need 19 off 3 balls. Pakistan fans are smiling and cheering. SA need 18 off 2 balls.

  • 8:46 AM IST

    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: NO BALL and they take a double. SA need 19 off 4 balls.

  • 8:44 AM IST

    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: SA need 26 off 6 balls. An upset is looming large on the side. Bas de Leede to bowl the final over. DROPPED!!! Van Beek drops Maharaj. SA need 24 off 5 balls.

  • 8:42 AM IST

    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: SIX!!! That was struck from the meat of the bat. Is there another twist in the match? SA need 27 off 8 balls.

  • 8:40 AM IST

    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: What a story it has been for the Dutch! Keshav Maharaj is struggling at the moment. He is unable to run. 36 required off 12 balls.

  • 8:37 AM IST

    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: Netherlands have held their nerves beautifully here at the Adelaide Oval. This South African side is a force to reckon with and keeping them under the pump in chase is phenomenal. OUT!!! Klaasen departs. SA 120/7 after 17.3 overs.

  • 8:27 AM IST

    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: OUT!!! Miller departs! Big moment in the game for South Africa. Wayne Parnell is the new batter in. The dreaded tag of ‘Chokers’ loom large around South Africans yet again. SA need 46 off 27 balls.

Topics

Published Date: November 6, 2022 9:24 AM IST

Updated Date: November 6, 2022 9:26 AM IST