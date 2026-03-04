  • Home
  • Sports
  • South Africa vs New Zealand Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Aiden Markrams side aim to reach successive finals with win at Eden Gardens
live

South Africa vs New Zealand Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Aiden Markram’s side aim to reach successive finals with win at Eden Gardens

South Africa vs New Zealand Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Proteas will go up against Black Caps in the first semifinal match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Published date india.com Updated: March 4, 2026 3:58 PM IST
email india.com By Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com
South Africa cricket team
South Africa cricket team will take on New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Source: X)

South Africa vs New Zealand Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live: South Africa cricket team will look to light up the evening on ‘Festival of Colours – Holi’ in India when they take on New Zealand in the first semifinal match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Aiden Markram’s side have become the main title contenders in this tournament after maintaining an unbeaten record and pushing defending champions Team India to the brink of elimination with their massive 76-run win over co-hosts in the Super 8 stages.

The Proteas campaign has been largely untroubled so far apart from the thrilling double ‘Super Over’ win against Afghanistan in the league stages of the tournament. They are going up against the Black Caps, who have had a roller-coaster ride throughout the tournament.

Mitchell Santner’s side weren’t even sure of playing in the semifinals till the last Super 8 match of Group 2 featuring Pakistan and Sri Lanka got over. If Pakistan had beaten the Lankans with a big-enough margin, New Zealand would have been on a flight home.

The Kiwis have their task cut-out for them as they have never defeated South Africa in their five previous attempts in the T20 World Cup matches, including a seven-wicket loss in the league stages of the 2026. But they will draw inspiration from the 2015 ODI World Cup semifinal win against the same opponents.

New Zealand have won four of their six completed games at the T20 World Cup 2026, logging more wins in a single edition of the competition only once before (winning five times in 2021). They’re on track to register their best collective batting average in a single edition of the competition (37 in 2026 so far).

South Africa vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 1 Predicted 11

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie/Jacob Duffy, Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

South Africa vs New Zealand Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Live Updates

  • Mar 4, 2026 3:58 PM IST

    South Africa vs New Zealand Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: South Africa and New Zealand are set to face each other once again in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Proteas come into the knockout clash in strong form as they have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, while New Zealand have had a mixed campaign. The Black Caps made it through the group stage with three wins and one loss – that defeat coming against South Africa.

  • Mar 4, 2026 3:36 PM IST

    South Africa vs New Zealand Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: South Africa have been the most dominant team in the middle overs (7–15) at the T20 World Cup 2026, scoring at an impressive run rate of 9.65, which is the highest among all sides. New Zealand ranks third with a run rate of 9.20 during the same phase.

  • Mar 4, 2026 3:18 PM IST

    South Africa vs New Zealand Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Opener Tim Seifert has scored 216 runs at the T20 World Cup 2026, the joint most by any New Zealand batter in a single edition of the competition (Kane Williamson – 216 in 2021). He has logged two 50-plus scores in the 2026 edition, again the joint most by any Black Caps batter in a single edition of the competition (Glenn Phillips – 2 in 2022). Can Seifert continue his golden run against South Africa on Wednesday?

  • Mar 4, 2026 3:16 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a passionate sports reporter and editor with experience of over 20 years in sports media. He has covered almost every sport for print and digital media. While Cricket is his first lov ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.