South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Predicted Playing 11: Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Jimmy Neesham IN, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy OUT

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Predicted Playing 11: South Africa and New Zealand are set to ring in some changes for the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra (right) at a training session at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Unbeaten South Africa team will go up against New Zealand in the first semifinal match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. The Proteas had rested a few key players like Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj for their inconsequential Super 8 match against Zimbabwe at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

All three key players from Aiden Markram’s side are expected to return to the playing 11 for the last four clash with Kwena Maphaka, Geoge Linde and Anrich Nortje expected to make way for them. South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has taken 12 wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 and is three away from equalling Anrich Nortje’s (15 in 2024) record of most wickets for South Africa in a single edition of the tournament. Ngidi has taken 4-plus wickets four times in men’s T20Is, the joint most by any South Africa bowler in the format (also Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi).

Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand are also expected to ring in a few changes. With Eden Gardens track expected to less responsive to spin as compared to Colombo, Ish Sodhi could make way for Jimmy Neesham in the playing 11 for the semifinal. Sodhi (162 wickets) is three away from surpassing Tim Southee (164) to become the leading wicket taker for New Zealand in men’s T20Is. However, he has failed to pick up a wicket in each of his last three innings, his longest such streak in the format.

Black Caps pacer Matt Henry had also returned home for the berth of his second child after their last Super 8 match against England. Henry was expected to rejoin the squad on Tuesday and should be part of the playing 11 as well. But there was still uncertainty over his arrival due to various airspace closures around the world after the start of Israel-Iran War on Saturday.

“I guess it is a challenge. I mean, everyone’s not too far away from the news, whether it’s on your phone or the TV, and you’re kind of seeing what’s going on. So I think at the end of the day, I think we’re pretty safe here, and we have a massive game tomorrow. What we can do today is prepare for this game tomorrow, and then go out there and try to put on a bit of a show for people to come out and watch some game,” New Zealand captain Santner said in the pre-match press conference in Kolkata on Tuesday.

⚔️ ️ One away from the Grand Finale as South Africa will take on New Zealand in the all-important semi-final at Kolkata! ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup Semi-Final 1 #SAvNZ | WED, 4th MAR, 5:30 PM pic.twitter.com/XTl090BXlD — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 4, 2026

South Africa vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 1 Predicted 11

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie/Jacob Duffy, Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

