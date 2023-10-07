Home

Sports

LIVE Updates SA vs SL, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 4, Score: South Africa Post Mammoth 428\5 In Delhi

live

LIVE Updates SA vs SL, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 4, Score: South Africa Post Mammoth 428\5 In Delhi

LIVE Updates SA vs SL, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 4, Score: South Africa post the highest total in history of World Cup with the help of centuries from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram

SA vs SL LIVE

Live South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match 4 score and updates: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will face Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in match 4 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on October 7. It will be a double-header on Saturday, SA vs SL will be in the second half and the match will start at 2:00 PM. Both teams will be looking forward to a winning start to their World Cup campaign.

Trending Now

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES