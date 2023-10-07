Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates SA vs SL, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 4, Score: South Africa Post Mammoth 428\5 In Delhi
LIVE Updates SA vs SL, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 4, Score: South Africa post the highest total in history of World Cup with the help of centuries from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram

Updated: October 7, 2023 6:19 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match 4 score and updates: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will face Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in match 4 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on October 7. It will be a double-header on Saturday, SA vs SL will be in the second half and the match will start at 2:00 PM. Both teams will be looking forward to a winning start to their World Cup campaign.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

Live Updates

  • Oct 7, 2023 6:16 PM IST

  • Oct 7, 2023 6:16 PM IST

  • Oct 7, 2023 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates SA vs SL, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 4, Score: BOUNDARY! from Miller on the second ball. 9 runs from the over. RSA 428/5 (50)

  • Oct 7, 2023 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates SA vs SL, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 4, Score: 400! comes up for Proteas with a SIX! from Miller on the first ball. ANOTHER SIX from Miller on the fourth ball. SIX from Jansen on the final ball. This is also the HIGHEST SCORE IN WORLD CUP HISTORY!! RSA 419/5 (49)

  • Oct 7, 2023 5:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates SA vs SL, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 4, Score: OUT!! That’s the end to an HISTORIC KNOCK!! Markram returns to the pavilion after scoring 106 runs. Madushanka gets the breakthrough. RSA 383/5 (47.1)

  • Oct 7, 2023 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates SA vs SL, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 4, Score: 7 from this over. Three more overs remaining. How many more runs can Markram and Miller add here? RSA 383/4 (47)

  • Oct 7, 2023 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates SA vs SL, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 4, Score: BOUNDARY!! for Markram on the fourth ball. FASTEST HUNDRED IN THE HISTORY!! of ODI World Cup. Markram did it in 49 balls and broke the record of Kevin O’Brien who did in 50 balls during the 2011 World Cup. RSA 376/4 (46)

  • Oct 7, 2023 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE Updates SA vs SL, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 4, Score: BOUNDARY!! from Markram to end the over. He enters 90s now. 10 from this over. RSA 362/4 (45)

  • Oct 7, 2023 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates SA vs SL, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 4, Score: SIX! from Markram on the fifth ball. Rajitha got the big wicket of Klaasen in this over. 350! comes up for Proteas. RSA 352/4 (44)

  • Oct 7, 2023 5:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates SA vs SL, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 4, Score: OUT!! Klaasen tried to send it out of the ground but couldn’t put much power into it. Rajitha gets the big wicket. Klaasen returns after scoring 32 runs off just 20 balls. RSA 342/4 (43.1)

