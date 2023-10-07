Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates SA vs SL, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 4, Score: South Africa, Sri Lanka Eye Winning Start

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will face Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on October 7, Saturday.

Updated: October 7, 2023 12:07 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match 4 score and updates: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will face Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in match 4 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on October 7. It will be a double-header on Saturday, SA vs SL will be in the second half and the match will start at 2:00 PM. Both teams will be looking forward to a winning start to their World Cup campaign.

Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

  Oct 7, 2023 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates SA vs SL, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 4, Score: The weather in Delhi is hot and Sunny, there are no chances of rain in the capital.

  Oct 7, 2023 12:04 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup match from Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

