South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 1st Test

The two-match Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka will kickstart with the opening match at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium on Saturday. In the Boxing Day clash, both teams will look to end 2020 on a high note after playing a few numbers of matches in the year. The Test series will be part of ICC World Test Championship. South Africa are currently at the 8th position as they have won only one game out of 7, while Sri Lanka are at the sixth spot with one win in four games. Meanwhile, both teams have a very slim chance to qualify for the final of WTC. Here are the details of when and where to watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

Live Streaming Cricket South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test

When is South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will take place on Saturday, December 26.

What are the timings of South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will start at 01:30 PM IST.

Where is the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match being played?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be played at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium in India.

What are the Squads for the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match?

South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Lungi Ngidi, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Migael Pretorius, Raynard van Tonder

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Kusal Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Santhush Gunathilake, Dilshan Madushanka