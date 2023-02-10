Home

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Group A, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details to watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup match online and on TV.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Group A, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV . (Image: ICC)

Cape Town: Host South Africa take on Sri Lanka in the very first match of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town. South Africa are in good form as they recently won a tri-series tourney involving India and West Indies. On the other hand, the Lankan Lioness will come into this tournament as the runners-up of Asia Cup. South Africa have the edge when it comes to the head-t0-head in T20Is, they lead Sri Lanka 10-3.

When and where the South Africa vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup match will take place?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup match will start on Friday from 10:30 PM IST at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa.

Which channel will live telecast South Africa vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup match in India?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup match will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels across India.

Where can you live stream South Africa vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup match online?

Live streaming of South Africa vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

South Africa Women Squad: Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus(c), Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta(w), Masabata Klaas, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen.

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana.

