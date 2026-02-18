Home

South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match No 34 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch SA vs UAE LIVE on TV in India and online

The Match No. 34 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between South Africa and UAE on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Find out when, where and how to watch the match.

South Africa vs UAE Live streaming details

South Africa vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: The first match on February 18 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between South Africa and the UAE at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

It is the last match for both teams in the league stage. South Africa have won all their games so far, so it will be a piece of cake for them to defeat the UAE.

South Africa vs UAE Match Schedule

Let’s discuss the schedule for South Africa vs UAE. This match will be played on Wednesday, February 18, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game will start at 11:00 AM IST.

How to Watch Live Broadcast of South Africa vs UAE Match?

The match between South Africa and the UAE will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How to Watch Live Streaming of South Africa vs UAE Match?

Talking about the live streaming of the game, the South Africa vs UAE match will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar.

What is the Toss Time for South Africa vs UAE Match?

The most important moment of the match, the toss for the South Africa vs UAE game will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

South Africa Probable XI

Q de Kock (wk), AK Markram (C), RD Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, DA Miller, T Stubbs, M Jansen, C Bosch, KA Maharaj, L Ngidi, K Rabada

UAE Probable XI

Waseem Muhammad (C), Aryansh Sharma (wk), A Sharafu, S Khan, Syed Wasi Shah, H Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Junaid Siddique, H Ali-I, Simranjeet Singh Kang

