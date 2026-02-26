Home

Sports

South Africa vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 47 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch SA vs WI in India online and on TV channel

South Africa vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 47 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch SA vs WI in India online and on TV channel

SA vs WI ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 47 LIVE: South Africa will look to book their berth in the semifinal with their second successive win in Super 8 as they take on West Indies, who themselves will be eyeing a last four berth, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer at a training session at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: South Africa and West Indies can both take a huge step towards the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a second successive win in the Super 8 stage as they face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Team India will also have their eye on this clash as their easiest pat of reaching the semifinals will be with South Africa winning all their Super 4 matches against West Indies and Zimbabwe while co-hosts will hope to win their remaining games too.

If West Indies will against South Africa, they will move to 4 points from 2 matches and there is a potential that Proteas and India can both end up with the same points tally as well. But big wins by South Africa (by 76 runs) and West Indies (by 102 runs) mean that they have massive edge in NRR over India.

South Africa have potential ‘home court’ advantage as well since they have played plenty of games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad including their last Super 8 match against India on Sunday. “It’s nice to not travel. But from a pitch point of view, I think every game has been very different. The four matches that we’ve played here, conditions have played very differently throughout the game. So I won’t see it too much of an advantage. It’s just making sure that we adapt quicker rather than later compared to the opposition and focus on the execution of the adaption within the game,” South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj said in the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The head-to-head between South Africa and West Indies is closely fought with the Windies winning 15 games and Proteas emerging victorious 14 times. SA, however, have the edge in recent games winning 4 out of the last 5 matches against WI.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Shai Hope’s side will not look to make too many changes in the playing 11 although Roston Chase’s off-spin could come into contention with so many left-handed batters in SA line-up. SA are also coming into this contest with a winning combination and are unlikely to make any changes to their playing 11.

, & ! It was WI vs THE WORLD Daren Sammy reminisces about their 2016 T20 World Cup triumph! ❤️ The two-time champion captain now stands with the West Indies as head coach, chasing glory again! Watch them next in ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup … pic.twitter.com/d4lekFUfn7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 25, 2026

Here are all the details about South Africa vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 47…

When is South Africa vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 47 going to take place?

The South Africa vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 47 will take place on Thursday, February 26.

Where is South Africa vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 47 going to take place?

The South Africa vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 47 will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will South Africa vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 47 start?

The South Africa vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 47 will begin at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch South Africa vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 47 LIVE on TV in India?

The South Africa vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 47 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of South Africa vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 47 in India?

The South Africa vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 47 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

South Africa vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 47 Predicted 11

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein / Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.