South Africa vs West Indies World Cup 2019 Warm-up

Looking to continue their winning momentum, South Africa will take on West Indies in their second warm-up fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Proteas registered a fine 87-run victory over Sri Lanka in their first World Cup practice match. They seem to have covered all bases but will want their batsmen to get some more runs. Whereas, if we take a look at Windies recent form, it has been nothing less than ordinary. But with a full strength team at their disposal, the men from Caribbean islands will hope to send a message before the real test starts.

Windies come into their first official World Cup warm-up on back of mixed fortunes. While they trounced hosts Ireland in each of their two games in the tri-series, they were outclassed on all three occasions by Bangladesh, including in the final. However, the absence of stalwarts like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran can be seen as an excuse for the dismal results.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coverage of the warm-up match between South Africa and West Indies from the County Ground, Bristol :

When is the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between South Africa and West Indies?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between South Africa and West Indies will be played on May 26, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will World Cup 2019 warm-up match between South Africa and West Indies be played?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between South Africa and West Indies will be played at the County Ground, Bristol.

What time does the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between South Africa and West Indies begin?

The World Cup 2019 warm-up match between South Africa and West Indies will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live broadcast the World Cup 2019 warm-up match between South Africa and West Indies?

The live TV broadcast of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between South Africa and West Indies will be available on Star Sports network.

Where to watch free live cricket streaming of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between South Africa and West Indies?

The live streaming of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between South Africa and West Indies will be available on Hotstar.

What are the probable XIs of World Cup 2019 warm-up match between South Africa and West Indies?

South Africa- Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

West Indies- Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder (c), Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas

SQUADS —

South Africa (From): Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Quinton de Kock (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies (From): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell