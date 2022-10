South Africa vs Zimbabwe Highlights

NO RESULT as Match Called-Off Due to Rain. South Africa takes on Zimbabwe on Monday in the second game of the day at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani