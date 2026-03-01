Home

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match No 11 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch on TV in India and online

The second last match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 will be played between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming details

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: The second last match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 will be played on March 1 between South Africa and Zimbabwe at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Zimbabwe and South Africa’s performance in T20 World Cup 2026

It is the last match for both teams in the Super 8. Speaking about both teams’ performances. South Africa have won all their matches and are leading the Group 1 points table with 4 points and Zimbabwe have lost all their matches in the Super 8 and have been eliminated from the tournament.

However, both sides delivered impactful performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 leagues stage matches as well. Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe won three matches out of four and topped the Group B points table with 7 points surpassing teams like Sri Lanka and Australia.

On the other hand, speaking about Aiden Markram’s South Africa’s performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 league stage matches, South Africa won all their four matches and delivered an epic performance throughout the tournament. They ended their league stage journey at the top of the Group D points table with 8 points, surpassing New Zealand.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match Schedule

Let’s discuss the schedule for South Africa vs Zimbabwe. This match will be played on Sunday, March 1, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game will start at 3:00 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Broadcast of South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match?

The match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How to Watch Live Streaming of South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match?

Talking about the live streaming of the game, the South Africa vs Zimbabwe match will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar.

What is the Toss Time for South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match?

The most important moment of the match — the toss for the South Africa vs Zimbabwe game will take place at 2:30 AM IST.

South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs.

Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

