South African players who were playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will have to undergo quarantine in their own homes, once they return to their country, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Tuesday. The 2021 IPL was postponed indefinitely on Tuesday after a spate of positive Covid-19 tests came up within the tournament's bio-bubble in Ahmedabad and Delhi.

"CSA supports the decision to put the health and safety interests of all involved in the tournament first and foremost and has made contact with all of the relevant franchises to ensure the expedited travel of all South African players and support staff back to our shores," said the CSA.

"Those travelling back to South Africa will undergo home quarantine in line with the current World Health Organization recommendations. CSA and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) are in contact with all players and are assured of their safety and comfort in their respective locations," it said.