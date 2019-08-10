Rated as two of the best fielders to ever play the game, Jonty Rhodes and Suresh Raina carved a niche for themselves when it comes to setting standards by their exemplary skill-set in the field. Sharing a mutual admiration for each other’s work ethic, both Rhodes and Raina share a great off-field camaraderie that goes beyond the 22-yard strip. After knowing about Raina’s knee surgery in Amsterdam, the South African legend couldn’t stop himself from sharing a heartfelt message for out-of-favour Indian all-rounder.

Rhodes wrote: “@ImRaina u have been an inspiration to so many with your incredible work ethic over your career, especially these last couple of years. Listen to your body now my friend – knowing u, u will want to be out training tomorrow #aramse”.

The 32-year-old Raina underwent a knee surgery on Friday that will see him miss the initial phase of India’s upcoming domestic season. In a tweet, the Indian cricket board’s Twitter handle said that Suresh Raina will need 4-6 weeks of rehabilitation for recovery.

Replying to BCCI’s post, former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes penned a heartfelt message, asking the Indian left-hander to listen to his body and ending his post with #aramse.

Raina last represented India in a One-Day International (ODI) against England in 2018. He had been facing discomfort for the last few months, confirmed BCCI.

Raina has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals. He last represented India in July 2018 in an ODI against England at the Leeds. Raina was not a part of the Indian setup for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Despite Men in Blue’s middle-order woes, the experienced left-hander was overlooked by the selectors.