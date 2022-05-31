New Delhi: Reports have been coming in that former U-19 South African cricketer has been hospitalised after an assault outside pub in Friarn Street, Bridgewater, Somerset on Sunday.Also Read - He is the Greatest Player of All-Time, Shoaib Akhtar Bats For Virat Kohli

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the 20-year old is in 'serious' condition. He has so far undergone two operations and has suffered bleeding in the brain.

A 27-year old in connection with the assault has been arrested and has been taken into custody.

Khumalo who is contracted with Kwa-Zulu Natal Inland in South Africa and it has been learnt he was celebrating his team’s victory in the weekend.

“Mondli is such a gentle guy. His mom just can’t understand how something like this could have happened to him. And everyone at North Petherton just adores him. He is a genuinely lovely kid. He was having a really good time here. He had bowled really well and he had become such a wonderful part of the club”, Khumalo’s agent Rob Humphries told to ESPNCricinfo.

Sending huge best wishes to Mondli Khumalo of @NorthPethyCC who is in a serious condition after being assaulted 😪 He’s played for South Africa U19s and has been a much loved overseas player this year. Please donate to help his family here ➡️ https://t.co/EQQBOfYyhB pic.twitter.com/LIGJrGJv9J — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) May 31, 2022

“All at North Petherton Cricket Club are in shock at the incident in Bridgwater that has led to our much-loved overseas player Mondli Khumalo being hospitalised in Southmead Hospital in Bristol this morning. We extend our heartfelt support to Mondli for a full and speedy recovery. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and colleagues in South Africa. Our thanks to those that helped Mondli, especially the health service staff on scene and at hospital”, North Petherton Cricket Club said in an official statement.