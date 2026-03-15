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South Africas impressive performance with bat and ball guides them to victory against New Zealand in first T20I

South Africa’s impressive performance with bat and ball guides them to victory against New Zealand in first T20I

South Africa defeats New Zealand by 7 wickets in the first match of the T20I series.

South Africa defeat New Zealand by 7 wickets

South Africa won the first game of the T20 series against New Zealand by a large margin of seven wickets at the Bay Oval.

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first. However, selecting to bat after winning the toss was one of their biggest mistakes. Like their opponents, South Africa destroyed them with the ball.

New Zealand’s poor batting performance against South Africa

New Zealand star openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham disappointed their team with the low scores and early dismissal. However, they were not the only ones to do this as the whole squad had gone through the same situation. Other players like Tim Robinson, Nice Kelly and Bevan Jacobs dismissed early as well.

However, star player James Neesham helped the team with his important 26 runs off 21 balls, including two fours and one six, but he couldn’t make an impact for his team.

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South Africa’s dominance with the ball

Speaking about the South Africa bowling line-up, they have dominated the Blackcaps with their impressive bowling performance. Gerald Coetzee, Nqobani Mokoena, Ottniel Baartman and the skipper of the team, Keshav Maharaj, each bowler shined with the ball and helped their to end New Zealand batting on 91 runs only.

Impressive batting performance from Connor Esterhuizen

This match was the piece of cake for South Africa as they only needed 92 runs off 120 balls. Star South Africa player and one of the finest batters of all time, Connor Esterhuizen, is known for his remarkable batting performance and helped the team with his important 45 runs not out, including two fours and two sixes.

South Africa defeats New Zealand by 7 wickets

However, Dian Forrester guided the team to a first victory in the series with his 16 runs off 25 balls.

The New Zealand team was only able to dismiss their three batters, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann and Jason Smith. Their poor performance in both departments, batting and bowling, caused them this heavy loss by seven wickets.

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