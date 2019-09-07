The Quinton de Kock-led South Africa’s Twenty-20 International squad set their foot on India on Saturday. The team will take part in the T20I series which will mark the begining of South Africa’s tour of India which also includes a three-match Test series.

Taking to his official account, star South African pacer Kagiso Rabada expressed his excitement after reaching India. He said, “Excited to be back in India and looking forward to playing cricket again.”

Excited to be back in India and looking forward to playing cricket again 🇿🇦🇮🇳 — Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) September 7, 2019

This will be the first time the Protes will take the cricket field after their dismal outing in the ICC World Cup 2019. The team could not make it to semifinals and lost to much-weaker teams like Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The team from the rainbow nation, which currently finds itself in the middle of a transition phase after the retirement of stalwarts like Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn, is expected to get their combination right and build a strong team for next year’s T20 World Cup to be held in Australia.

The tour of India will begin with the first T20I in Dharamshala on September 15 following which the Proteas will travel to Mohali on September 18. The third and final match of the series will be played in Bengaluru on September 22.

The team will then see a shift in hands for captaincy as Faf du Plessis would take control for the Test series. The first Test starts from October 2 in Vishakhapatnam. The second and third Test would be played in Pune and Ranchi from October 10 and 19 respectively.

The South African team is also expected to meet the country’s High Commissioner in Delhi on Monday before travelling to Dharamshala on September 9. The squad would be coached by the interim team director Enoch Nkwe after Cricket South Africa decided not to renew the contract of coach Otis Gibson after the World Cup debacle.