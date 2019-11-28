To control traffic movement during the opening and closing days of the South Asian Games (SAG), Kathmandu will implement the odd-even rule for vehicles.

The 13th SAG will get underway from December 1st and conclude on December 10th.

As per a PTI report, the Metropolitan Traffic Police has said that vehicles with number plates ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) will be allowed to ply the roads on December 1, while those ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6 and 8) will be on the roads on December 10 — the final day of the Games.

The event will take place in Kathmandu and Pokhara.

Nepal has also successfully completed the reconstruction of its 15,000-capacity Dasharath Stadium that was damaged during the massive 2015 earthquake in the country.

The SAG will have 28 sports including Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Cricket, Cycling, Fencing, Football, Golf, Handball, Judo, Kabaddi, Karate, Kho-Kho, Paragliding, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Table tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Triathlon, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Wushu.

Seven countries are participating at the event including host Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Maldives.