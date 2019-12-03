Ajay Kumar Saroj won the gold medal in men’s 1500m race while Ajeet Kumar took silver as Indian athletes continued their impressive run at the ongoing South Asian Games in Nepal on Tuesday.

Saroj took the top spot with a timing of 3.54.18s while Ajeet clokced 3.57.18s. Nepal’s Tanka Karki took the bronze with a timing of 3.40.20s.

This was after India’s Chanda won the silver medal in the women’s 1500m event while compatriot Chitra Palakeez pocketed the bronze. Chanda finished second with a timing of 4.34.51s and Palakeez clocked 4.35.46s

The gold medal of the event went to Sri Lanka’s Uda Kuburalage (4.34.34s).

Overall, Indian athletes won four medals in the 1500m event (a gold, two silver and a bronze).

So far, India have collected 21 medals that include six gold, 11 silver and four bronze. They are second in the medals tally which is currently being led by hosts Nepal (16 gold, three silver, nine bronze).

Sri Lanka complete the top-three with five gold, 10 silver and 17 bronze medals.