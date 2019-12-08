Maldives women’s cricket team were bundled out for mere eight runs against Nepal in their last match of the South Asian Games 2019 with nine players failing to open their account. Opener Aima Aishath was the only batter to score, that too a single off 12 balls, while the remaining batters all got out for ducks, with extra contributing seven runs to the total.

Nepal knocked off the runs in 1.1 overs to finish third at the Games. Anjali Chand, who had earlier claimed 6/0 against Maldives in their previous encounter, claimed 4/1 in this match while Sita Rana Magar and Rubina Chhetry claimed two each.

The final of this competition will be played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

During the four-team T20 comeptition, Maldives have had to endure a tough time. While in their first game they were all out for just 16 in 10.1 overs against Nepal, who reached the target in under 0ne over, in the second and the third games, they were taken for 279 and 255 runs by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, respectively.

Against SL, chasing 280 to win, they were bowled out for 30 runs while against Bangladesh they were skittled out for just six runs. And in the last match of the competition against Nepal they were bowled out for eight runs.

Two of these games recognised as Women’s T20 internationals – both of them against Nepal.

In total, the Maldives cricket team managed to score 60 runs in four matches and claimed only four wickets in as many matches.