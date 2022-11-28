FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming, South Korea vs Ghana, Group H: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of When and Where To Watch South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 Match online and on TV In India.

Qatar: Ghana offered a spirited show in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opening encounter against Portugal. The African nation scored two late goals in the match but still could not avoid a defeat. Otto Addo’s men will now be aiming to improve their defensive performance and clinch full three points from their next encounter.

In their next game, Ghana will be up against South Korea on Monday. The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will be played at the Education City Stadium in Doha.

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 South Korea vs Ghana H Match ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea vs Ghana will be played on Monday (November 28) from 6:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea vs Ghana going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea vs Ghana will be played at Education City, Satdium.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea vs Ghana on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea vs Ghana will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea vs Ghana in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea vs Ghana will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.