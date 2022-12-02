South Korea vs Portugal Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV

Qatar: Portugal needs a win or a draw against South Korea to guarantee first place in Group H. That would also mean the team would avoid facing Brazil in the last 16 if the South American team also tops its group.

“If we had to face each other, it would be a game between two great teams,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “But our wish, and Brazil’s, is that we meet later on.” Santos said he wasn’t planning to rest too many key players against South Korea. Cristiano Ronaldo may be an exception.

Here are the details of when and where to watch South Korea vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV in India:

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 South Korea vs Portugal Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Portugal will be played on Friday, December 02 from 8:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Portugal going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Portugal will be played at Education City Stadium in Qatar.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Portugal on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Portugal will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Portugal in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Portugal will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.