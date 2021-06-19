Southampton: Rain played spoilsport on Day 1 of the much-awaited inaugural World Test Championship final at Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Friday. Not a single ball was bowled as rain poured in and finally the umpires made up their mind and called off play for the day. While it got frustrating for fans who had waited long to watch the two sides face each other, seemed like the wives of Indian cricketers’ also did not find the going easy. Also Read - Day 2 Southampton Weather Forecast WTC Final India vs New Zealand, June 19: Rain to Play Spoilsport at Ageas Bowl Again

Some wives of cricketers also took to social media platforms and reacted to the rain that forced cricket not to be played. Also Read - Virat Kohli Fans React as India Captain Does Not Remove Coca Cola Bottles Like Cristiano Ronaldo During PC Ahead of WTC Final

Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife took to Twitter and posted a video of her daughter singing in the rain at Southampton. Ashwin’s wife Prithi’s post read: “Rain has stopped. Fans are happy. I can hear the dol and happy singing. And @ashwinravi99 is going to do what he needs to do – have lunch.” Also Read - WTC Final: Team India Playing XI vs New Zealand Was Picked to Take Conditions Out of Equation, Says Fielding Coach R Sridhar

Rain has stopped. Fans are happy. I can hear the dol and happy singing. And @ashwinravi99 is going to do what he needs to do – have lunch. pic.twitter.com/7Ft0YnsPXL — Wear a mask. Take your vaccine. (@prithinarayanan) June 18, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan, who is part of the broadcast unit also hoped the rain stops and play starts. She merely provided an update that at the time of posting the image, it was not raining.

India opener Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika too posted on her Instagram story saying, “Dear rain, I was really looking forward to watching a Test match at the stadium in my pyjamas, kindly oblige.”

India skipper Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka, who is at Southampton along with the team also wished that the rain stays away and comes after the Test is over.

Anushka’s Instagram story caption read: “Rain…rain…go away! Come again after 5 days”.