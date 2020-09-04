Southampton Weather Forecast, England vs Australia 1st T20I

England, world's top-ranked T20I side, will take on Australia, the second-ranked team in the format, in a three-match series starting Friday. The matches, as has been the case this summer, will be played in a bio-secure environment in empty stadium.

Australia have brought with themselves a big squad of 21 players so they have plenty of options. The series is expected to be a close affair considering the wealth of talent the two teams posses. They have world-class hitters as well as express pace bowlers capable of consistently bowling in the 90mphs.

England recently played out a 1-1 draw with Pakistan in a three-match series. They were missing the services of Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer during those T20Is but the duo is now available for the Australia series.

Southampton Weather for Eng vs Aus T20I

There’s a forecast for light rain which makes matters a bit tricky. Although, it may not affect the contest, allowing for a full match. However, what’s certain is the cold weather with the temperature expected to swing between a high of 20 degrees Celsius to a low of 10 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Aston Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

ENG vs AUS Squads

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Tom Curran

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye