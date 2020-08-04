Southampton Weather Forecast, England vs Ireland 3rd ODI

The third and final ODI at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday will be a dead-rubber after the hosts beat Ireland in consecutive matches and are in red-hot form. While England looks to carry the momentum in the final ODI, Ireland would look to give the hosts a run for their money. With the series in the bag, the hosts could opt for a few changes. Also Read - IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Led-Mumbai Indians to Undergo Five Rounds of COVID-19 Testing Before Leaving For UAE

The series also marks the beginning of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League which will serve as the qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. This is also the first time that England are playing an ODI at home since winning their maiden world cup trophy in the format last year in July. Also Read - IPL 2020: Chinese Tech Brand VIVO Wanted to Quit as Sponsors, BCCI Forced Them to Stay: Report

ENG v IRE 3rd ODI WEATHER FORECAST

PITCH REPORT

Initially, the overcast conditions could help the seamers but will get easier to bat on as the day progresses. Also Read - HSC vs KCC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10-Malmo: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Helsingborg Sports Club vs Karlskrona Cricket Club, 8th T10 at Limhamnsfaltet at 5:00 PM IST Tuesday August 4

ENG vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow (captain), Curtis Campher (vice-captain), Sam Billings, James Vince, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Joshua Little, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jason Roy, Andy McBrine

Squads:

England squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, James Vince, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, David Willey

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin