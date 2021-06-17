Southampton Weather Forecast

In England, the weather always plays a massive part and it looks like it may interfere again when India lock horns with New Zealand in the much-awaited World test Championship final at Ageas Bowl, Southampton on June 18. Pitted as the clast of the titans, it would be an anti-climax if rain takes over proceedings. But, that is exactly what the forecast for Friday, June 18 suggests. Rain is likely to play a part on the opening day of the Test and this would come as a piece of bad news for the fans – who have waited long for this spectacle to take place. Also Read - Format of WTC final Can be Changed in Future: Tim Southee

The temperature is expected to hover around the 17-degree-mark and the humidity would be around 80 per cent. Also Read - WTC 2021: India's Final Clash

It would be interesting to see the pitch – the colour – it has green or not. The curator in charge of preparing the pitch has already hinted that it would be a sporting wicket. The pitch is likely to be hard, assist bounce and ample carry. That would allow strokeplay and make viewing exciting for the fans. Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane Believes Criticism Has Made Him The Player He is Today

Eyes would also be on the toss as to what the captains opt to do. In all likelihood, the team winning the toss may want to bowl first – not knowing what the pitch has to offer.

The WTC final will start at 3:30 PM IST. And you can stream the game live on Hotstar and follow the LIVE blog on India.com.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young