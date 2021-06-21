India vs New Zealand WTC Final June 22 Southampton Weather Forecast

The Day 4 of the World Test Championship Final between India and England washed out due to incessant rain on Monday. New Zealand were 101 for 2 at stumps on day three, which too had a delayed start due to wet outfield and also ended early because of bad light. Day 5 will play a crucial role in deciding the winner of the summit clash. Also Read - Southampton Weather Updates, June 21, Monday, India vs New Zealand Day 4, WTC 2021 Final: Play Called Off

The weather in Southampton on June 22 is expected to be cloudy again. There are massive chances that the rain will play the spoilsport again on Day 5. However, if the play resumes then the fast bowlers will be key for India to take some early wickets and send the experienced duo of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor as soon as possible. The two teams will share the honours if the match ends in a draw or a tie. Also Read - IND vs NZ | It Seems World Test Championship Final Will End up as Draw: Sunil Gavaskar

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney Plus Hotstar Also Read - LIVE IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Cricket Score, Today Match DAY 4 Updates: Play Abandoned Due to Rain in Southampton; Reserve Day Prospects in Focus

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 4 Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to assist the pacers in Southampton as the clouds are also going to help them in producing some swing. New Zealand batters will look to take their time and play cautiously.

India vs New Zealand XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult