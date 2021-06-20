Southampton Weather Live Updates

Play has finally started, but the threat of rain still hovers. It is going to be that kind of a stop-start day at Southampton.

Overcast situation early part of the morning. Bit drizzle probably. Sky likely to clear around 13:00. Might see a bit of clear sky/sun around 15:00 to 17:00. Probably & likely to see a day of cricket (if not for bad light & drizzle). But, never trust English summers.

As per the Southampton Weather forecast, there's 50% chance of rain on Sunday morning hence WTC 2021 Day 3 start could be delayed. Also, there is a chance of rain in the afternoon and even bad light can play a spoilsport.

It was disappointing that the opening day was washed out, finally, cricket resumed on Day 2. Rain is expected to again play spoilsport on Day 3 during the World Test Championship final at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

What happened on Day 2?

Virat Kohli-led India’s resolute batting effort against a high-quality New Zealand attack in testing conditions before bad light brought an anti-climatic end to day two of the World Test Championship final in Southampton on Saturday. Rohit Sharma – 34 off 68 – and Shubman Gill – 28 off 64 balls, opening for the first time in England, showed remarkable application against the moving ball to share a 62-run stand before Kohli – 44 not out off 124 – came into his own with a steely knock to take India to 146 for three at stumps on a start-stop second day.

India’s Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand’s Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

