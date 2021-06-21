Southampton Weather Updates

Southampton Weather Update, India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Ind vs NZ Day 4 Updates.

WTC 2021 Final – The RESERVE DAY

WTC 2021 Final – The RESERVE DAY

In case the game does not end in five days, the match will enter the reserve day. Initially, the priority will be to finish the game within five days by adding some extra overs to the gameplay if the conditions are suitable. The reserve day will not take place in case of completion of overs and at the same time match will end in a draw. Both teams will be declared as co-winners in that case and the reward money will be distributed equally.

"In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day," an ICC statement said.

India’s Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand’s Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.