New Zealand 101/2, trail India (217) by 116 runs | Southampton Weather Update, India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Ind vs NZ Day 5 Updates. Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport. Also Read - IND vs NZ | Would've Gone With Bhuvneshwar Kumar Only For WTC Final: Sunil Gavaskar

The weather in Southampton on Tuesday, June 22 is expected to be overcast and cloudy again. There are high chances that rain will play the spoilsport again on Day 5. However, if the play resumes then the fast bowlers will be key for India to take some early wickets and send the experienced duo of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor as soon as possible. The two teams will share the honours if the match ends in a draw or a tie and that looks to be the most likely result. Also Read - VIDEO: Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction to Virat Kohli During WTC Final at Southampton is a Must Watch

WTC 2021 Final – The RESERVE DAY

ICC on Reserve Day: “In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day,” an ICC statement said. Also Read - IND vs NZ: Mohammed Shami Clean Bowls BJ Watling With a Jaffa Ahead of Lunch on Day 5 | WATCH VIDEO

India’s Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand’s Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

  • 3:43 PM IST

    LIVE Southampton Weather Updates: Play to start at 4:00 PM IST. Seven overs have been docked and 91 overs are scheduled to be bowled.

  • 3:39 PM IST

  • 3:37 PM IST

    LIVE Southampton Weather Updates: The umpires are having a chat in the middle. Some covers are coming off. Looks like the umpires are looking around for possible puddles. Fans hopeful the play starts soon.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE Southampton Weather Updates: Who do you think will be the key bowler for India in the first session – Mohammad Shami or Ravindra Jadeja? Jadeja could come in handy as there are some footmarks created by Shami it seems. AWAITING UPDATE

  • 3:20 PM IST

    PITCH REPORT (Sunil Gavaskar and Ian Bishop) ‘The pitch has been under the covers for over a day. The surface would have freshened up from the covering, retained the moisture and hence that tinge of green, and there will be something for the seamers, particularly Shami who made the ball misbehave on Day 3. If they can bend their backs and get it to lift off the surface, and get to the front edge of the good length spot, they will bother the batsmen when they’re committed to the drive. The footmarks will come into play for the spinners, so getting a spinner from one end and a pacer from another will be a good idea. It’s a pitch that has something for everyone.’

  • 3:19 PM IST

    LIVE Southampton Weather Updates: Rain has stopped in Hampshire Bowl and hoping to see the covers come off soon. But again, you never know, it may start raining as I write. As fans, all you can do is – be patient.

  • 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE Southampton Weather Updates: It is difficult for the Indian bowlers who had warmed up. Now in these chilly conditions, it would be difficult for them to get warm once again. That is what such a day does, it sends all your plans out of the window.

  • 3:07 PM IST

  • 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE Southampton Weather Updates: ‘Very frustrating for players. The rain that is happening is ever so slight. We are expecting to get in the majority of overs today to still have a result. Fingers crossed,’ – Mike Atherton.

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE Southampton Weather Updates: Just when we felt that play would start and everything was ready, it has started drizzling again. The covers are on, it is going to be that kind of a stop-start day. This is frustrating for fans.