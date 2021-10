Spain vs Austria Dream11 Team Tips

SPA vs AUT, Fantasy Cricket Predictions Dream11 ECC T10: Captain, Vice-captain For Spain vs Austria, Today's Probable XIs at Cartama Oval at 06:30 PM IST October 5, Tuesday. In the preliminary group, Spain topped Group A with 5 wins in 8 matches, while Austria came second in Group B with six wins out of 8 games. Spain vs Austria Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 ECC T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SPA vs AUT, Dream11 ECC T10, Spain Dream11 Team Player List, Austria Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Spain vs Austria, Online Cricket Tips Spain vs Austria Dream11 ECC T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10.

TOSS: The ECC T10 match toss between Spain vs Austria will take place at 6 PM IST– October 5, Tuesday

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval

SPA vs AUT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Awais Ahmed, Abrar Bilal

Batters – Iqbal Hossain (VC), Razmal Shigiwal, Hamza Saleem

All-rounders – Kuldeep Lal (C), Atif Mehmood, Zeeshan Goraya

Bowlers – Zulqarnain Haider, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal

SPA vs AUT Probable Playing XIs

Spain: Awais Ahmed(wk), Yasir Ali, Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Christian Munoz-Mills©, Asjad Butt, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessy, Adeel Raja

Austria: Iqbal Hossain, Bilal Zalmai, Razmal Shigiwal©, Abrar Bilal(wk), Mirza Ahsan, Ahsan Yousuf, Zeeshan Goraya, Shahil Momin, Jaweed Sadran, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal

SPA vs AUT Squads

Spain: Awais Ahmed(wk), Yasir Ali, Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Christian Munoz-Mills©, Asjad Butt, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessy, Adeel Raja, Zulqarnain Haider, Tauqeer Hussain

Austria: Iqbal Hossain, Bilal Zalmai, Razmal Shigiwal©, Abrar Bilal(wk), Mirza Ahsan, Ahsan Yousuf, Zeeshan Goraya, Shahil Momin, Jaweed Sadran, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Imran Atif, Zeshan Asif

