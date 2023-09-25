Home

SPA vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Spain vs France, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 3 PM IST September 25, Monday

SPA vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Spain and France will take place at 2.30 PM IST

Time – 3 PM IST, September 25 Monday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

SPA vs FRA Dream11 Team

Captain: Hamza Dar

Vice-Captain: Noman Amjad

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan

Batsmen: Babar Khan, Lingeswaran Canessane, Daniel Doyle Calle

All-Rounders: Hamza Dar, Lorne Burns, Noman Amjad, Zain Ahmad

Bowlers: Muhammad Atif, Rohullah Mangal, Dawood Ahmadzai.

SPA vs FRA Probable Playing XIs

Spain: Muhammad Ihsan, Awais Ahmed, Adam Alger, Babar Khan, Daniel Doyle Calle, Hamza Dar, Ravi Panchal, Lorne Burns, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Atif, Robiul Khan

France: Lingeswaran Canessane, Hevit Alodin, Zain Ahmad, Mukhtar Ghulami, Dawood Ahmadzai, Noman Amjad, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Rahmatullah Mangal, Rohullah Mangal, Kamran Ahmadzai, Mukhtar Ghulami

