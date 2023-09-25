SPA vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SPA vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Spain vs France, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 3 PM IST September 25, Monday
TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Spain and France will take place at 2.30 PM IST
Time – 3 PM IST, September 25 Monday.
Venue: Cartama Oval.
SPA vs FRA Dream11 Team
Captain: Hamza Dar
Vice-Captain: Noman Amjad
Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan
Batsmen: Babar Khan, Lingeswaran Canessane, Daniel Doyle Calle
All-Rounders: Hamza Dar, Lorne Burns, Noman Amjad, Zain Ahmad
Bowlers: Muhammad Atif, Rohullah Mangal, Dawood Ahmadzai.
SPA vs FRA Probable Playing XIs
Spain: Muhammad Ihsan, Awais Ahmed, Adam Alger, Babar Khan, Daniel Doyle Calle, Hamza Dar, Ravi Panchal, Lorne Burns, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Atif, Robiul Khan
France: Lingeswaran Canessane, Hevit Alodin, Zain Ahmad, Mukhtar Ghulami, Dawood Ahmadzai, Noman Amjad, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Rahmatullah Mangal, Rohullah Mangal, Kamran Ahmadzai, Mukhtar Ghulami
