SPA vs GER Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Spain vs Germany Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match SPA vs GER at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville: Semifinal spot is on the line as Spain host Germany in a crucial UEFA Nations League clash. While for the visitors, a draw will be enough to book a last-four spot, for Spain, nothing less than win will pave the way. Spain have been winless in their previous three matches while Germany beat Ukraine 3-1 at home on Saturday.

Kick-Off Time: The Nations League match between Spain and Germany will start at 1:15 AM IST – November 18 in India.

Venue: Seville.

SPA vs GER My Dream11 Team

Manuel Neuer, S Reguilon, P Torres, S Ramos, A Rudiger, J Kimmich, L Goretzka, T Kroos, F Torres, T Werner (vice-captain), S Gnabry (captain)

SPA vs GER Probable XIs

Spain: Simon; Roberto, Ramos, Torres, Reguilon; Busquets, Merino, Ruiz; Oyarzabal, Morata, Moreno

Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Sule, Rudiger, Max; Gundogan, Kroos, Goretzka; Werner, Gnabry, Sane

SPA vs GER Full Squads

Spain: Jose Gaya, Dani Carvajal, Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Fabian Ruiz, Ferran Torres, Oscar Rodriguez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Dani Olmo, Mikel Merino, Marco Asensio, Adama Traore-Diarra, Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati, Mikel Oyarzabal, Rodrigo Moreno, Sergi Roberto, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Sergio Canales, Unai Simon, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David De Gea, Eric Garcia, Sergio Reguilon, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres

Germany: Emre Can, Julian Brandt, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan, Suat Serdar, Florian Neuhaus, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Luca Waldschmidt, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp, Oliver Baumann, Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schulz, Niklas Sule, Thilo Kehrer, Robin Gosens, Robin Koch, Toni Kroos, Julian Draxler

