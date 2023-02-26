Home

SPA vs IM Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 Match Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Spain vs Isle of Man, Playing 11s For Today’s Match At La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Murcia 2 PM IST February 26, Sunday

SPA vs IM Dream11 Prediction

TOSS – The T20 match toss between Spain and Isle of Man will take place at 1.30 PM IST

Time – 2 PM IST, February 26, Sunday.

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Murcia.

SPA vs IM Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: M Ihsan, D Doyle-Calle(c)

Batters: A McAuley, M Yasin, S Ali Syed

All-rounders: R Panchal, Joe Burrows, D Jansen(vc)

Bowlers: A Mehmood, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, J Butler

SPA vs IM Probable Playing XIs

Spain: Muhammad Ihsan, Mohammad Yasin, Ravi Panchal, Daniel Doyle Calle, Muhammad Kamran, Christian Munoz-Mills, Awais Ahmed, Shafat Ali Syed, Atif Mehmood, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, and Ameer Hamzah.

Isle of Man: Adam McAuley, Nathan Knights, George Burrows, Carl Hartmann, Eddie Beard, Dollin Jansen, Joe Burrows, Matthew Ansell, Jacob Butler, Fraser Clarke, and Kieran Cawte.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

